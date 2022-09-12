John Michael talks about his health following accident

I Swear singer Michael Montgomery was on his way to a concert in North Carolina.

He is currently recuperating from cuts and broken ribs.

His next performance is set for Sept 24.

John Michael Montgomery updates his fans on his health after a tour bus crashed while en route to North Carolina.

On his way to a concert in North Carolina on Friday, Montgomery was involved in a “serious accident.”

The 57-year-old I Swear singer said on his official Facebook page that although there had been an accident involving his bus, all passengers were recuperating from their wounds.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Montgomery was a passenger on the bus when it went off the highway, hit an embankment, and overturned while it was heading south in Tennessee close to the Kentucky state boundary.

“Despite some cuts and broken ribs, I am doing well,” he wrote. “I will take some time over the next couple of weeks to heal and be back on the road soon.”

“I am grateful to the medics and highway patrol for their quick response to this difficult situation,” he continued. “Thanks to everyone for their concerns.”

Kentucky’s Frankfort, Marc Wood, according to the ET, and passenger William Salyer of Staffordsville, Kentucky were reportedly hurt in the collision.

Currently on tour, Montgomery—the brother of Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry—has his next performance set for September 24 in Shipshewana, Indiana. His son Walker Montgomery is travelling with him.

