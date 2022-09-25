Johnny Depp and Joelle Rich are sorting out their relationship

Johnny Depp and his new lady love Joelle Rich are figuring out the dynamics of their relationship.

Rumors have it that Joelle and her husband have split up.

Joelle was one of the defense lawyers for Depp in his libel lawsuit against the Sun.

Advertisement

Johnny Depp and his new lady love Joelle Rich are figuring out the dynamics of their relationship.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp and his former girlfriend, a lawyer, are not exclusive, according to TMZ.

In his 2018 libel lawsuit against the Sun, Joelle was one of the defense lawyers that defended him.

The rumors of their developing romance have it that Joelle and her husband had split up.

A magazine reports: “The British lawyer who is dating Johnny Depp after previously representing him during his High Court libel trial is understood to be separated from her university sweetheart husband.”

Joelle was reportedly married to Jonathan Rich, a director for the Bluebox Corporate Finance Group, in 2011. She shares two kids with her ex-husband.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, an insider told the outlet that Johnny and Joelle is “the real deal.”