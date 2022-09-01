Advertisement
Johnny Depp do not follow British Royal Family

Johnny Depp

  • Johnny Depp does not follow the British royal family on Instagram.
  • The Hollywood actor has more than 27 million followers on the photo and sharing app.
  • Amber Heard only has 157 followers, and none of them are members of the Royal Family.
Johnny Depp is among some of the well-known Hollywood actors who do not follow the Royal Family.

Following his legal victory over Amber Heard, the actor’s fame soared, and he now has more than 27 million Instagram followers.

On the photo and sharing app, the Hollywood actress only has 157 followers, and none of them are members of the British royal family.

While Depp’s hesitation to follow the royals is unknown, one of his earlier interviews provides insight into how much weight he attaches to the British royal family.

He was questioned about his encounter with Prince Charles during the interview.

Throughout the interview, the actor also imitated the future king.

