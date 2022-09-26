Johnny Depp faced criticism following charges by serial abusers

Lawsuit claims that Johnny Depp’s bodyguards weren’t paid overtime.

Johnny Depp came under fire, after charges of employee and bodyguard abuse by serial abusers surfaced.

Some people have even claimed that the actor “forced” them to transport illegal products and substances and that he kept them at his family’s and team’s “beck and call.”

Specifically, Arreola and Sanchez, the bodyguards in question, “weren’t paid overtime and didn’t receive off-duty meal or rest breaks.”

Even further, the lawsuit claims that the two frequently “find themselves in situations that required more than what a bodyguard would be expected to do.”

For those who are unaware, this lawsuit was first filed in court in 2018 with the main claims being underpaid overtime and unpaid wages.

“Plaintiffs were constantly used as drivers, driving back and forth at Depp’s or his family’s beckoning,” according to the court filing and a Twitter user.

Additionally, it was said that they had to “drive vehicles that contained illegal substances, open containers and minors.”

