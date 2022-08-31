Johnny Depp now focusing on his career

Advertisement
Articles
Johnny Depp

  • Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards.
  • The 59-year-old was dressed as a Moon Person and contributed his voice to the ceremony.
  • It was his first significant public appearance since his slander trial against Amber Heard.
Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, revelling in his newfound freedom following his defamation victory over Amber Heard.

Pirates from During his brief appearance at the Prudential Center in Newark, the 59-year-old actor from the Caribbean was dressed as a Moon Person, with only his face visible.

The actor did contribute his voice to the ceremony and appeared to make a subtle allusion to his recent court case.

As he stated, “I needed the work,” the actor presumably took a jab at her ex-wife.

“I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, Bar Mitzvahs, Bat Mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need,” he said before cheekily adding: “And you know what? I needed the work.”

It was Depp’s first significant public appearance since his widely publicised slander trial against the Aquaman actress. Whitney Heard, who testified in the slander trial, criticised MTV for honouring Johnny Depp at the VMAs.

Johnny also posted the video on Instagram with the caption “Guess who? #VMAs,” and his devoted fans went wild over his “big comeback.”

“That’s amazing! Good to see you, Johnny,” replied one. A second said: “I’m honestly a bit choked up. This is beautiful. He’s going to get so much LOVE!” A third added: “The BEST of the BEST,” and a fourth wrote: “Everything JD does is legendary. King JD is back.”

