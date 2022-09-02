Johnny Depp’s ex Kate Moss opens up about consequences of partying lifestyle

Johnny Depp’s ex Kate Moss opens up about the consequences of partying lifestyle. British model Kate is speaking out about the negative effects of living a party lifestyle after claiming that it has a significant negative impact on her neurological system and adrenal glands.

In an interview with Vogue, Johnny Depp’s ex-girlfriend, who is known for her hard-partying ways, opened out about the toll her lifestyle had on her body, claiming that her adrenal glands and the neurological system had been severely damaged.

The 48-year-old supermodel claimed she wanted to “heal” them and started the 12-step recovery program, alluding to the self-help book known as the Big Book.

Kate said: “I learned to look at myself, at my flaws, and honestly at who I am throughout this time. And don’t be scared.

I began daily meditation, transcendental meditation, wild swimming, and other [new] practices.

Your immune system, blood pressure, stress response, metabolism, and other critical processes are all controlled by hormones that are produced by your adrenal glands.

Kate’s most recent business endeavour, Cosmos, a lifestyle brand with an emphasis on wellness that will debut this month, was inspired by this new holistic approach.

After decades of partying, Kate’s friend DJ Fat Tony revealed in 2020 that she had been clean for two years and was maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Kate has been clean for more than two years, according to her producer friend, 56, who has been sober for 15 years. Now that I’m sober, my friends and I are having more fun than we ever did while we were drinking and using drugs.

