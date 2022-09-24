Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
Johnny Depp's new girlfriend Joelle Rich helps individuals in crises

  • Joelle Rich is an expert in libel, privacy, and copyright issues.
  • She recently won a high-profile privacy and copyright lawsuit.
  • Joelle was a finalist for ‘Future Leader in Private Client Services’ at Spear’s Wealth Management Awards 2021.
Joelle Rich, ohnny Depp’s purported new lover, helps public figures preserve their privacy and reputations.

Rich is a partner at her London legal firm, Schillings, according to Page Six.

Joelle defends her clients’ reputations against false and defamatory charges in print, internet, and social media, per her company’s profile.

She specialises on preserving people’s privacy from media intrusion. With over a decade of media law experience, Joelle can identify privacy and reputation issues and devise effective solutions to protect them.

Joelle Rich is an expert in libel, privacy, and copyright issues. She recently won a high-profile privacy and copyright lawsuit and led a high-profile libel case.

Joelle uses the law to defend her clients against undue intervention in their personal or commercial lives.

Joelle won ‘Future Leader Initiative of the Year’ at the Citywealth Future Leaders 2021 awards and was a finalist for ‘Future Leader in Private Client Services’ at Spear’s Wealth Management Awards 2021.

