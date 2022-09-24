Johnny Depp’s new girlfriend Joelle Rich helps individuals in crises

Johnny Depp’s new ladylove, Joelle Rich, parted ways from her husband
Joelle Rich was married to Jonathan Rich, a director for the Bluebox...
Joelle Rich, ohnny Depp’s purported new lover, helps public figures preserve their privacy and reputations.
Rich is a partner at her London legal firm, Schillings, according to Page Six.
Joelle defends her clients’ reputations against false and defamatory charges in print, internet, and social media, per her company’s profile.
She specialises on preserving people’s privacy from media intrusion. With over a decade of media law experience, Joelle can identify privacy and reputation issues and devise effective solutions to protect them.
Joelle Rich is an expert in libel, privacy, and copyright issues. She recently won a high-profile privacy and copyright lawsuit and led a high-profile libel case.
Joelle uses the law to defend her clients against undue intervention in their personal or commercial lives.
Joelle won ‘Future Leader Initiative of the Year’ at the Citywealth Future Leaders 2021 awards and was a finalist for ‘Future Leader in Private Client Services’ at Spear’s Wealth Management Awards 2021.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.