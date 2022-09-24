Johnny Depp warns fans to be aware of imposter pretending to be him
Johnny Depp's team warns the public of imposters posing as Johnny Depp...
Joelle Rich, Johnny Depp’s latest girlfriend, is divorced.
They met in 2020 when Depp sued The Sun for labelling him a ‘wife beater’
Joelle reportedly left her marriage amid romance rumours.
The Telegraph reports: “The British lawyer who is dating Johnny Depp after previously representing him during his High Court libel trial is understood to be separated from her university sweetheart husband.”
Joelle was reportedly married to Jonathan Rich, a director for the Bluebox Corporate Finance Group, in 2011. She shares two kids with the ex-husband.
Meanwhile, an insider told the outlet that Johnny and Joelle is “the real deal.”
