Joelle Rich, Johnny Depp’s latest girlfriend, is divorced.

  • Joelle Rich was married to Jonathan Rich, a director for the Bluebox Corporate Finance Group.
  • They met in 2020 when Depp sued The Sun for labelling him a ‘wife beater’.
  • Joelle left her marriage amid romance rumours and is now dating Johnny Depp.
They met in 2020 when Depp sued The Sun for labelling him a ‘wife beater’

Joelle reportedly left her marriage amid romance rumours.

Johnny Depp, Joelle Rich real deal as she separates from first husband

The Telegraph reports: “The British lawyer who is dating Johnny Depp after previously representing him during his High Court libel trial is understood to be separated from her university sweetheart husband.”

Joelle was reportedly married to Jonathan Rich, a director for the Bluebox Corporate Finance Group, in 2011. She shares two kids with the ex-husband.

Meanwhile, an insider told the outlet that Johnny and Joelle is “the real deal.”

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
