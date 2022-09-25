Advertisement
Edition: English
  Johnny Lever, Kapil Sharma and Bharti attend Raju Srivastava prayer meet
  • A prayer meeting was held in memory of comedian Raju Srivastava.
  • Johnny Lever, Sunil Pal, Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, and others attended.
  • Raju passed away after 41 days of hospitalization.
On Sunday, a prayer meeting was held in memory of the late comedian Raju Srivastava. Several famous people attended to show their support. Among those present were Johnny Lever, Sunil Pal, Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, and several others. At the prayer meeting, Johnny also mentioned Raju and lamented his passing, calling it a “major loss for stand-up comedy.”

Together, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, and Kapil Sharma arrived to the location. As he walked away, Kapil and Bharti had teary eyes. As he led Bharti to her car, Kapil supported her shoulder. At one time, Sunil Pal and Sailesh Lodha, who were also sighted at the location, were observed deep in conversation.

The actor Neil Nitin Mukesh entered the event with his father Nitin Mukesh while holding the singer’s hand. At the prayer meeting, pictures also exist of Gurmeet Choudhary.

During his remarks to the media, Johnny Lever recalled his friendship with the late comedian. He stated: “I was there when Raju first began to struggle. We are neighbours as well as having family ties. So you can see how much pain I’m experiencing. We have lost a terrific artist who would have continued to make people laugh for many more years. For stand-up comedy, it’s a terrible loss.”

After 41 days of hospitalization, Raju passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on September 21. He was 58. The comic fainted while working out at a Delhi hotel’s gym, reported chest trouble, and was taken to the hospital. After the heart arrest, he fell into a coma.

According to sources, he was cremated on September 22 at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi. Along with his family, his coworkers Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi, the filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, and vocalist Ram Shankar paid tribute to him at his funeral.

Raju Srivastava cremated in Delhi; many celebrities attend funeral
Raju Srivastava cremated in Delhi; many celebrities attend funeral

His lifeless remains were delivered to the family on Wednesday and then...

