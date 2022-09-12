Advertisement
date 2022-09-12
Josh Duhamel got married with Audra Mari on Saturday

Josh Duhamel got married with Audra Mari on Saturday

  • Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari ties knot this saturday.
  • They got married at Olivet Lutheran Church in Fargo, North Dakota.

Josh Duhamel wedded with Audra Mari on Saturday at Olivet Lutheran Church in Fargo, North Dakota.

The Transformers alum, 49, and previous Miss World America, 28, said “I do” and afterward jumped in a one of a kind red convertible to journey in and out of town in festival.

After their personal pre-marriage ceremony, the love birds came by a bar called Duffy’s Bar to praise the event by imparting a couple of beverages to companions.

The bar shared photographs of the love bird couple in a tuxedo and full wedding dress on its own Facebook page.

Chris Litton, the proprietor of Duffy’s, let TMZ know that when Josh and Audra dropped by with a couple of others, the issue gave off an impression of being relaxed and tranquil.

In the interim, Josh shared a new selfie on his Instagram story on Friday of himself wearing a Fargo Fermenting cap, which has all the earmarks of being the city where the two secured the bunch on Saturday.

The Hollywood entertainer and Miss World America 2016 were first freely connected as a couple in October 2019.

