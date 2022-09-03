Advertisement
Jr NTR left Ranbir Kapoor awestruck with his rendition of Rockstar

At a Brahmastra promotional event in Hyderabad on Friday, as they joined Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on stage, SS Rajamouli made a bombshell about RRR actor Jr NTR. In the movie Rockstar, Ranbir knows all the songs by heart, according to Rajamouli. He related how Ranbir was astounded when he performed a Rockstar song at a gathering in Mumbai.

SS Rajamouli said at the event, “We were in Mumbai for RRR promotions. One night we had a get-together. So, we started playing Rockstar songs on TV. Taarak started singing the song along with the song on TV. Ranbir was completely awestruck. That is not even Hindi, it’s some Kashmiri Hindi, I myself don’t know the lyrics and this guy was singing the byhearted lyrics. He (Ranbir) was amazed. We were not amazed obviously because we know the kind of talent Taarak is.”
Jr NTR also said Rockstar is his favourite movie of Ranbir Kapoor. He said, “There is one actor I really connect with and that is Ranbir. Every film of his has really inspired me as an actor and my most favourite is Rockstar. He inspires me. I really like the intensity in Ranbir….it feels great to share a stage with him today in my hometown Hyderabad.”

Jr NTR also expressed his love for Amitabh Bachchan. “I really enjoy Amitabh Bachchan sir’s intensity in every film of his. I was a big fan of his intensity, his voice, his eyes, his feet…the way he stood, the way he swung his left hand…everything about Amit ji was intense for me. He really created a mark on me as an actor,” he said.

The actor also expressed regret to his fans for the “unforeseen circumstances” that led to the huge event at Ramoji Film City being postponed.

