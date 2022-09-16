Julia Fox admits that she initiated the break-up with Kanye

Julia Fox broke up with Kanye West on Valentine’s Day.

She told a Magazine that she was “proud” of herself for starting the break-up.

The 32-year-old suggested that their busy schedules played a factor in their breakup.

Julia Fox admitted in a recent interview with ES Magazine that she was “proud” to have initiated the break-up with Kanye West.

The Italian-American actress explained why she broke up with Ye following a two-month relationship by saying that the rapper had many “unresolved issues.”

“The unresolved issues that he was dealing with… It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy. I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that,” the 32-year-old said about Kanye, 45.

In another interview published in March, Fox suggested that their busy schedules played a factor in their breakup. Fox said, “I tried my best to make it work. I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn’t sustainable. I lost like 15 lbs. in that month.”

Fox responded to allegations that she had exploited the connection for private advantage. She revealed to the magazine that Ye had actually contacted her via a common friend.

“That’s such bulls—. He got my number through a mutual friend, period.”

After agreeing that there was “a good amount” of what a magazine described as a “romantic spark” between the two, Fox said that she took the relationship “day by day” to see “where it went.”

Talking about the red flags she noticed, Fox elucidated that “real life set in and the lifestyle wasn’t sustainable. I couldn’t fly away once a week. And I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag.”

Fox also said that West’s highly public divorce from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian was a factor in the breakup. The actor and model did admit, though, that she was pleased with her decision.

“I’m proud of myself for that,” Fox told to a magazine. “Pre-Valentino [her son with Peter Artemiev] Julia would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer.”

Fox and West met in Miami on New Year’s Eve, and on Valentine’s Day, a rep for the mother of one confirmed in a statement, “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together.”

