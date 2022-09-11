Julia Fox and her son dress up in black for New York Fashion Week

Julia Fox was spotted with her 20-month-old son Valentino at New York Fashion Week.

The pair were seen twinning in all-black during Saturday’s Elena Velez show.

Also visited Harper’s Bazaar Icons and Bloomingdale’s 150th-anniversary celebrations.

At New York Fashion Week, Julia Fox was sighted with his son Valentino, looking like the ideal mother-son duo.

The actress and single mother was spotted twinning in all-black apparel next to her 20-month-old son Valentino during Saturday’s Elena Velez design show at Chelsea Factory.

Fox was, of course, using her trademark eyeliner, while Valentino wore a pair of black Crocs as a stylish finishing touch.

As she took pictures, Fox and her toddler, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Peter Artemiev, could be seen taking in the festivities.

The Uncut Gems actress also arrived at the yearly Harper’s Bazaar Icons celebration, which this year commemorated Bloomingdale’s 150th anniversary and was another NYFW event she visited over the weekend.

