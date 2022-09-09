Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Julia Fox sets internet on fire with her pics in revealing gown

Julia Fox sets internet on fire with her pics in revealing gown

Articles
Advertisement
Julia Fox sets internet on fire with her pics in revealing gown

Julia Fox

Advertisement
  • The 32-year-old ex-girlfriend of Kanye West posed in a barely-there black gown.
  • Her dress’ stunning skirt changed from revealing fishnet to a glossy black silk that flowed to the ground.
  • She is an Italian-American actress.
Advertisement

As she led arrivals at Vogue’s Smart Toxin event, a part of New York Fashion Week, hosted at the Standard Hotel in NYC on Thursday night, ulia Fox left admirers in wonder with her most recent scorching images.

The 32-year-old ex-girlfriend of Kanye West posed in a barely-there black gown with a netted bodice that showed off her full breast and lean abs.

Fox hoisted the dress’ stunning batwing sleeves into the air for multiple photos on the red carpet.

Sailor Brinkley Cook, Joe Jonas, and Lori Harvey, among many more celebrities from the entertainment and fashion worlds, accompanied the actress.

Her dress’ stunning skirt changed from revealing fishnet to a glossy black silk that flowed to the ground.

For the occasion, Fox wore a raven wig in place of her natural light brunette hair.

Advertisement

It had a sleek ponytail and harsh bangs that hung over Fox’s beautifully manicured eyebrows.

Without a doubt, Fox’s spectacular fashion statement has astonished her followers once more!

Also Read

Julia Fox criticised for saying kids should ‘mini-mop’
Julia Fox criticised for saying kids should ‘mini-mop’

Kanye West's ex-girlfriend told kids to use a mini-mop instead. Fox: "The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Alizeh Shah slays in her latest alluring pictures
Alizeh Shah slays in her latest alluring pictures
Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal want to repeat history for their next
Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal want to repeat history for their next
Aiman Khan and Affan Waheed steal the spotlight at Bridal Couture Week 2022
Aiman Khan and Affan Waheed steal the spotlight at Bridal Couture Week 2022
Arhaan Khan says Amruta Arora might replace Malaika as first mom
Arhaan Khan says Amruta Arora might replace Malaika as first mom
Ananya Panday is enjoying FIFA World Cup matches in Qatar
Ananya Panday is enjoying FIFA World Cup matches in Qatar
James Cameron commissioned study to see if Jack could have survived 'Titanic'
James Cameron commissioned study to see if Jack could have survived 'Titanic'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story