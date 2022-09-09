Julia Fox sets internet on fire with her pics in revealing gown

The 32-year-old ex-girlfriend of Kanye West posed in a barely-there black gown.

Her dress’ stunning skirt changed from revealing fishnet to a glossy black silk that flowed to the ground.

She is an Italian-American actress.

As she led arrivals at Vogue’s Smart Toxin event, a part of New York Fashion Week, hosted at the Standard Hotel in NYC on Thursday night, ulia Fox left admirers in wonder with her most recent scorching images.

The 32-year-old ex-girlfriend of Kanye West posed in a barely-there black gown with a netted bodice that showed off her full breast and lean abs.

Fox hoisted the dress’ stunning batwing sleeves into the air for multiple photos on the red carpet.

Sailor Brinkley Cook, Joe Jonas, and Lori Harvey, among many more celebrities from the entertainment and fashion worlds, accompanied the actress.

For the occasion, Fox wore a raven wig in place of her natural light brunette hair.

It had a sleek ponytail and harsh bangs that hung over Fox’s beautifully manicured eyebrows.

Without a doubt, Fox’s spectacular fashion statement has astonished her followers once more!

