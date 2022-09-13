On winning an Emmy award Julia Garner thanked the showrunners and Jason Bateman for “taking a chance on” her.

This is her third Emmy win for supporting actress in a drama.

The actress previously won the award in 2019 and 2020.

Julia Garner expressed her gratitude for her third Emmy Award 2022 win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Garner, who played Ruth Langmore in Netflix’s Ozark, stated that “Ruth changed her life.” Garner previously won the award twice for the same category in 2019 and 2020.

Julia thanked the showrunners for creating the character and thanked Jason Bateman for “taking a chance on” her in her acceptance speech.

“First of all, I want to thank the Television Academy. I want to thank everybody at Netflix and MRC. I want to thank our showrunners and all the writers in the writers’ room, thank you for writing Ruth. She changed my life. I want to thank Jason Bateman for taking a chance on me. And Laura Linney, you’ve been such a guiding light to me. I just feel really grateful, really grateful, to be here… and to play Ruth and to be with such amazing, beautiful artists. I love you all.”

Ozark, a Netflix original series created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as Marty and Wendy Byrde. Bateman also serves as the series’ director and executive producer.

The story revolves around Marty Byrde, a financial planner who relocates his family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Ozarks. With wife Wendy and their two kids in tow, Marty is on the move after a money-laundering scheme goes wrong, forcing him to pay off a substantial debt to a Mexican drug lord in order to keep his family safe. While the Byrdes’ fate hangs in the balance, the dire circumstances force the fractured family to reconnect.

The series came to its conclusion with its fourth and final season in 2021.

