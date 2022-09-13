Advertisement
Julia Garner wins her third Emmy for the movie Ozark

  • Julia Garner won her third Emmy for her role in Ozark.
  • She took home the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.
  • The actress previously won two previous awards for the same category in 2019 and 2020.
Julia Garner brought back home her third Emmy win for her role as Ruth Langmore in Netflix’s Ozark in the class of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Show Series.

Garner recently brought back home the prize twice for the same role in 2019 and 2020.

In her acknowledgment discourse, Julia expressed thanks to the showrunners to making the person and gave a whoop to Jason Bateman for  “taking a chance on” her.

“First of all, I want to thank the Television Academy. I want to thank everybody at Netflix and MRC. I want to thank our showrunners and all the writers in the writers’ room, thank you for writing Ruth. She changed my life.

I want to thank Jason Bateman for taking a chance on me. And Laura Linney, you’ve been such a guiding light to me. I just feel really grateful, really grateful, to be here… and to play Ruth and to be with such amazing, beautiful artists. I love you all.”

Made by Bill Dubuque and Imprint Williams for Netflix, Ozark is stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as Marty and Wendy Byrde.

Bateman likewise fills in as a chief and leader maker for the series.

The story spins around Marty Byrde, a monetary organizer who moves his family from Chicago to a late spring resort local area in the Ozarks.

With spouse Wendy and their two children close behind, Marty is progressing after a tax evasion plot turns out badly, constraining him to take care of a significant obligation to a Mexican medication ruler to protect his loved ones.

While the Byrdes’ destiny remains in a critical state, the desperate conditions force the broke family to reconnect.

The series reached its decision with its fourth and last season in 2021.

