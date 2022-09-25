Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s video song ‘Left and Right’ makes history
Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s video song ‘Left and Right’ makes history

Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s video song ‘Left and Right’ makes history

Articles
Advertisement
Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s video song ‘Left and Right’ makes history

Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s video song makes history

Advertisement
  • Left and Right is the first K-pop soloist to ever debut on either charts.
  • The collaboration video was released on June 24.
  • Left and Right maintained its position on the Hot AC Charts and the American Top 40 Radio Charts for nine weeks running. 
Advertisement

The collaboration music video between BTS’ Jungkook and American singer Charlie Puth Left and Right has made history in the United States of America.

On September 23, AllKPOP revealed that the Jungkook and Charlie music video collaboration Left and Right had successfully maintained its position on the Hot AC Charts and the American Top 40 Radio Charts for nine weeks running.

Left and Right, the first K-pop soloist to ever debut on either charts, maintained steady at No. 14 on both lists.

This is BTS member Junkook’s first collaborative music video and the singer’s first song to reach this milestone as a solo artist. The collaboration video was released on June 24.

In just 76 days after its premiere, the Left and Right music video had amassed more than 200 million views on YouTube.

Also Read

Die hard fan of BTS Jungkook cross all limits on his birthday
Die hard fan of BTS Jungkook cross all limits on his birthday

Jungkook, the "Golden Maknae" of BTS, recently turned 25. One fan proposed...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sarah Michelle Gellar posts vacation photos
Sarah Michelle Gellar posts vacation photos
Jeremy Renner airlifted to hospital after snowplow ran over his leg
Jeremy Renner airlifted to hospital after snowplow ran over his leg
Sara Bareilles is engaged to Joe Tippett
Sara Bareilles is engaged to Joe Tippett
Drake Bell and Wife Janet Von Schmeling Separated 'Months Ago'
Drake Bell and Wife Janet Von Schmeling Separated 'Months Ago'
Russia plans to 'exhaust' Ukraine with prolonged attacks
Russia plans to 'exhaust' Ukraine with prolonged attacks
Kevin McCarthy struggles for support ahead of Speaker vote
Kevin McCarthy struggles for support ahead of Speaker vote
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story