Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s video song makes history

Left and Right is the first K-pop soloist to ever debut on either charts.

The collaboration video was released on June 24.

Left and Right maintained its position on the Hot AC Charts and the American Top 40 Radio Charts for nine weeks running.

The collaboration music video between BTS’ Jungkook and American singer Charlie Puth Left and Right has made history in the United States of America.

On September 23, AllKPOP revealed that the Jungkook and Charlie music video collaboration Left and Right had successfully maintained its position on the Hot AC Charts and the American Top 40 Radio Charts for nine weeks running.

Left and Right, the first K-pop soloist to ever debut on either charts, maintained steady at No. 14 on both lists.

This is BTS member Junkook's first collaborative music video and the singer's first song to reach this milestone as a solo artist.

In just 76 days after its premiere, the Left and Right music video had amassed more than 200 million views on YouTube.

