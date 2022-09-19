Justin Bieber and Hailey get a stalker scare, intruders in their home

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber suffered stalker scare.

Someone broke into their Los Angeles mansion while they were away on a holiday.

Intruder was found “hanging out by the BBQ” before he flew from the scene.

Someone broke into Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s Los Angeles residence, giving them a stalker scare, while they were away on vacation.

The gated house of The Stay hitmaker and his model wife was broken into by an invader who the cops discovered “hanging out by the BBQ” before fleeing the scene.

Cops were called to the couple’s house in a posh gated Los Angeles neighbourhood last Saturday, a source told TMZ.

The insider continued, “Justin’s security said they saw a guy in the backyard, hanging out by the couple’s BBQ.”

He reportedly “took off running, jumping over one of the walls and into the neighbourhood.” when the cops approached him, according to the outlet.

Security gave chase, but the man vanished, according to the source.

