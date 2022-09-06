Advertisement
Justin Bieber posts photos from the Rock In Rio concert

Justin Bieber posts photos from the Rock In Rio concert

  • Justin Bieber played to a raucous crowd in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. There were rumours that he will cancel his main headline appearance.
  • Thousands of Beliebers were relieved, though, when the Peaches crooner took the stage.
  • The star also shared a sweet moment with wife Hailey Bieber backstage.
Justin Bieber played to a raucous crowd in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. While there were rumours that he will cancel his main headline appearance at the Rock In Rio festival in Brazil on day three of the first weekend.

Thousands of Beliebers were relieved, though, when the Peaches crooner took the stage to sing.

And, while Bieber started the act in a white T-shirt with black and white loose leggings, he eventually stripped off his shirt, much to the joy of his youthful followers.

The show kicked off with an opening video complete with a digital version of Bieber seemingly in space, and then flying into the air, through fields, where he would befriend a butterfly. As the clip continued with its trippy feel, the Confident singer offered deep commentary where he talked about “how life is complicated, scary and difficult”, all while adding how it’s also “wonderful, exciting and breathtaking”.

 

The star also shared a sweet moment with wife Hailey Bieber in a series of photos sharing glimpse at backstage.

