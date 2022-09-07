Justin Bieber reveals he is diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Justin Bieber has cancelled the remaining dates of his Justice Tour.

The singer is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The singer will take a break from touring for the time being. He opened up about his health problems in June.

The remaining dates of the tour of Justin Bieber have been cancelled because he is too exhausted from his struggle with facial paralysis.

Recently, the Baby singer revealed that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which damages the facial nerve.

Before appearing at the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil, he made a brief comeback to the stage in Italy.

The 28-year-old, however, stated in a new statement that he would be taking more time off to “relax” after the concerts had a negative impact on his health.

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed,” he began a statement on his Instagram story.

“As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour.

“After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real roll on me.

“This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.

“After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being.”

Justin stressed: “I’m going to be okay but I need time to rest and get better.

“I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this!

“I love you all passionately!”

In June, Justin opened out about his health problems and provided an explanation for his postponed appearances.

“As you can probably see with my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” the Boyfriend musician said at the time. “Obviously my body is telling me I’ve got to slow down.

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see, I wish this wasn’t the case.

“But obviously my body is telling me I’ve got to slow down and I hope you guys understand.”

Later, he made another appearance on stage in Italy, this time at the Lucca Summer Festival, where he was visibly happy to be back.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, he told the packed crowd: ‘I just want to say thank you so much for having me back. This is my first day back. So good to be here.

“I want to say thank you to each and every one of you guys for being a part of this tour. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

