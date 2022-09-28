Kaaris is taken into custody over domestic violence allegations

Accusations that the French rapper Kaaris kicked and assaulted a former girlfriend led to his arrest on Wednesday for questioning, according to prosecutors.

The 42-year-old is well-known for his 2013 album “Or Noir” (also known as “Black Gold”), which contributed to trap music’s surge to popularity in France.

In response to a summons, he turned himself in to a police station in Saint-Genevieve-des-Bois, outside of Paris, according to the prosecution.

His accuser, who has been given the name Linda P. for legal reasons, will also be questioned, according to her attorney Adrien Gabeaud, later on Wednesday.

In July, the rapper’s ex-partner—with whom he has a child—filed a criminal complaint against him, which prompted Kaaris to submit a separate false report charge.

According to Gabeaud, Linda P. “is still suffering” from the alleged domestic violence the artist perpetrated in January 2021.

However, Kaaris’ attorney, Yassine Maharsi, asserted that “our client is innocent.”

Kaaris, also known as Gnakouri Okou, was born in the Ivory Coast and has released five solo albums since the commercial and critical success of “Or Noir.” He is noted for his dark sounds and obscene lyrics.

