Kala Doriya’s teaser is out now!

There is a wealth of talent in the Pakistani drama business, and renowned producers and directors frequently craft breathtaking stories.

Currently, Kala Doriya is a forthcoming project from Hum Television.

It is written by renowned author Saima Akram Chaudhry, who rose to fame thanks to her work, Chaudhry is once more offering her competence and knowledge.

Kala Doriya features Sana Javed and Osman Khalid Butt in the lead roles. It is reported that the leading male part had previously seen many changes.

The drama has been produced by Momina Duraid and it has been directed by Danish Nawaz.

Adila Khan, Shehzad Noor, Farhan Ally Agha, Nadia Afgan, Zainab Qayyum, Tamkinat Mansoor, Khaled Anum, Ali Safina, Samina Ahmed, and others are also included in the cast.

The drama’s narrative centres around two feuding families, a boy and a girl, and how they ultimately fall in love despite their differences.

Fans are certain that the newest production, while Sana Javed is providing an excellent performance, has the feel of a Saima Akram Chaudhry drama. Some keen-eyed viewers hypothesised that Suno Chanda and Chupke Chupke shared the same residence in the same neighbourhood.

