Kalki Koechlin ‘Goldfish’ set for world premiere at Busan Film Fest

The drama film “Goldfish,” starring actors Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin, will have its international premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

The movie “Goldfish,” which stars Naval and Koechlin as a mother and daughter team, explores memory and identity issues.

Actors Rajit Kapur, Gordon Warnecke, and Bharti Patel are also featured in the movie “Goldfish.”

Advertisement

The drama film “Goldfish,” starring actors Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin, will have its international premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). The movie, which was directed by Pushan Kripalani, will be shown as part of the festival’s “A Window on Asian Cinema” segment from October 5 to October 14.

Also Read Kalki Koechlin pumps breastmilk with getting ready in throwback pic In order to provide readers with a glimpse into the life of...

The movie “Goldfish,” which stars Naval and Koechlin as a mother and daughter team, explores memory and identity issues.”

Anamika (Koechlin), the child of a mixed marriage, returns home to her estranged mother Sadhana (Naval) because she is suffering from the onset of dementia. Ana returns to a neighbourhood she barely remembers, to a woman who sometimes doesn’t remember her,” based on the plot’s official description.

Naval claimed that she immediately connected with the story when the filmmakers first offered her the film.

“When I first heard the story of the film in three lines, I immediately connected with the film. Something inside me said, this is for me, this is what I have been waiting for. Maybe because I saw my mother go through Alzheimer’s and dementia,” she added.



Advertisement

“I am really excited about the selection of the film at BIFF and I am sure the audiences will take the story of Sadhana and Anamika with them in their hearts,” the 70-year-old actor said.

Also Read Ananya Panday is enjoying her vacation in London, looking lovely Ananya Panday is one of the leading actresses of this generation. Made...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Koechlin said she is both excited and humbled about the premiere of ‘Goldfish’ at the BIFF.“The film’s cast included Indians from all over the world and all these actors had their own accents, which is something we’ve never seen in a film – the diversity of Indian accents and therefore of the people of India,” she said.“So, I am both excited and humbled that ‘Goldfish’ will premiere at Busan, a festival that has highlighted so many iconic films and hosted amazing talent through the last quarter of a century,” she added.Kripalani said the movie explores the idea of identity through its two women protagonists.“One is unsure of who she is because she lives between two cultures, neither completely her own, and the other, stuck in a land not her own, now because of her disease, with her identity ephemeral. It seeks to address the ideas of duty, love and painful history,” he added.Actors Rajit Kapur, Gordon Warnecke, and Bharti Patel will also featured in the movie “Goldfish.”