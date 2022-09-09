Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Brown Are ‘Perfect for Each Other’

Kane Brown opened up about his mental health on Friday’s Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen.

The singer-songwriter said he was in a “very dark place” during the COVID quarantine.

He credits his wife Katelyn for helping him get out of that “dark place”.

Brown spoke up about his mental health, ignoring internet trolls, working with his wife, and his new album Different Man in a clip shared exclusively from his Friday interview on Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country.

“During quarantine when COVID and all that happened, I was in a very dark place. I go through depression and my wife goes through anxiety, so we’re perfect for each other,” Brown, 28, told Bannen. “And it was just, you know, not being able to do shows, not being able to release music, not being able to be creative and write music because we weren’t having conversations or leaving the house. So I couldn’t think of anything to write about. Just wondering if any of this is ever going to stop. I’m a worrier.”

“So I finally was just like, ‘I’ve got a beautiful family.’ I go outside and look [at] my pool. I never had a pool growing up as a kid and I was just like, ‘I’m so grateful. Life’s grand,’ ” he added, which led to the creation of his song “Grand” with Mike Posner.

Fortunately, Brown said he’s learned to tune out the critics on social media, something he’s proud of himself for doing.

“If I get thousands of wonderful comments, I’ll notice one bad comment and respond to that individual,” he explained. “That’s where I need to move out of that mindset, and I’ve been doing quite well lately.”

Brown has already spoken out about his mental health, most recently in December during another visit with Bannen, when he discussed dealing with it as a celebrity.

“I just love it because I don’t really talk about it a lot, but it’s hard for an artist to go through depression because for us, we have to be on our A-game 24/7,” Brown said at the time. “If we’re out pumping gas and a fan comes up, and I’m just having one of those bad days, I have to put on a smile and there’s no off time.”

Brown’s third studio album, Different Man, was released on Friday. Brown has several interesting collaborations on the record, including one with his wife, who is also a singer-songwriter, and another with Blake Shelton.

