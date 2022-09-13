Kangana Ranaut introduces Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi

Swara Bhasker says Kangana Ranaut is a ‘frank girl’
The most recent addition to the cast of the movie Emergency, which stars actor Kangana Ranaut, is actor Vishak Nair. On Tuesday, Kangana introduced Vishak and disclosed that he will play Sanjay Gandhi, a politician and the son of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She also provided a sneak preview of his movie debut.
Kangana posted a picture of Vishak wearing a white suit and Sanjay’s infamous wide-rimmed glasses. She captioned the post, “Presenting the powerhouse of talent @nair.vishak as #SanjayGandhi; Sanjay was the soul of Indira … the man she loved and lost …#Emergency.” Reacting to the post, several fans called it “astounding”. A person wrote, “This is awesome.”
Speaking about Vishak and Sanjay’s character, Kangana said, “Sanjay is one of the most crucial people in Mrs Gandhi’s life. For this, I needed someone who played a man with his innocence intact but who is also shrewd at the same time. He is equally competent and equally passionate. The man needed many shades and can play a whole spectrum of emotions.”
She also said, “Sanjay is an extension of his mother. I looked for a face for more than six months and I decided to launch him as the face. I am glad that after Avneet I am launching a new face in a very big scale film. Vishak is a tremendous actor and has done a slew of Malayalam movies. This is his first Hindi film and I am certain he will do great justice to Sanjay’s character.”
Anupam Kher will play J. P. Narayan, Mahima Chaudhry will play Pupul Jayakar, Shreyas Talpade will play Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Milind Soman will play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the movie. Kangana will play Indira Gandhi. She wrote and directed the movie Emergency. Kangana and Renu Pitti are the producers of the movie. Ritesh Shah wrote the dialogue and the screenplay.
