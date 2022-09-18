Kangana Ranaut replies to Anupam Kher’s mother liking PM Modi more than her sons

Kangana Ranaut sends her good wishes to Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari for PM Narendra Modi’s 72nd birthday.

Anupam Kher is an Indian actor.

She also said that she likes him more than her own sons – Anuradha Kher and Raju Kher.

Anupam Kher is an Indian actor and the former Chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India. He has appeared in over 500 films, predominantly in Hindi films, and many plays

Kangana Ranaut sent her best wishes to Dulari Kher, who is the mother of actor Anupam Kher. Anupam posted a video on Instagram in which Dulari wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi a happy 72nd birthday. She also said that she liked him more than her own sons, Anupam Kher and Raju Kher.

In the video, Raju asked Dulari if she had a birthday greeting for the PM. She said that PM Modi has the blessings of thousands of mothers, including her own. Raju asked her why she likes him, and she told in Hindi, “I don’t know. I feel he is better than you people. He is good, really good. I’m satisfied with him.” Raju asked her to wish PM Modi and Dulari said, “Good wishes to him. I will meet him, some day or the other. Happy Birthday Modi sahab (sir)”

