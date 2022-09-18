Kangana Ranaut replies to Anupam Kher’s mother liking PM Modi more than her sons

Anupam Kher, lovely message for his brother Raju on his birthday
Anupam Kher wished his brother Raju Kher on his birthday. Called him...
Anupam Kher is an Indian actor and the former Chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India. He has appeared in over 500 films, predominantly in Hindi films, and many plays
Kangana Ranaut sent her best wishes to Dulari Kher, who is the mother of actor Anupam Kher. Anupam posted a video on Instagram in which Dulari wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi a happy 72nd birthday. She also said that she liked him more than her own sons, Anupam Kher and Raju Kher.
In the video, Raju asked Dulari if she had a birthday greeting for the PM. She said that PM Modi has the blessings of thousands of mothers, including her own. Raju asked her why she likes him, and she told in Hindi, “I don’t know. I feel he is better than you people. He is good, really good. I’m satisfied with him.” Raju asked her to wish PM Modi and Dulari said, “Good wishes to him. I will meet him, some day or the other. Happy Birthday Modi sahab (sir)”
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.