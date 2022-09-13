Kanwal Aftab’s baby shower pictures goes viral

Kanwal Aftab celebrated her baby shower with her family and friends.

The event was set up in a lovely location with all the trimmings.

The couple is preparing for another expensive celebration in the wake of the theft incident.

Zulqarnain Chaudhary and Kanwal Aftab are one of the most popular TikTok couples. The duo is renowned for its incredible chemistry and open communication. They are renowned for hosting lavish festivities that go above and above. Every milestone in the couple’s life is celebrated. The duo has adoring fans.

The pair informed their admirers of their pregnancy and announced it a few months ago. The couple is preparing for yet another expensive celebration in the wake of the horrific theft incident that occurred at their home.

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain are currently celebrating Kanwal Aftab’s Goud Bharai ceremony because she will soon become a mother. The party was set up in a lovely location with all the trimmings. Kanwal Aftab looked lovely in a crimson dress, her cheeks glowing radiantly with pregnancy. Additionally, the couple posed together for priceless photos.

Have a look at their picture below!

