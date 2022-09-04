Kanye West deletes Bella Hadid and her boyfriend photo from Instagram

Bella Hadid and her boyfriend Marc Kalman were featured in a post on Instagram that was deleted by Kanye West.

Months after deleting all of his posts, the rapper suddenly made a comeback on Instagram.

The rapper initially took down his posts after publicly criticizing Pete Davidson, the ex-boyfriend of Kim Kardashian.

Millions of his fans were perplexed by one of his most recent Instagram pictures that featured supermodel Bella Hadid and her boyfriend Marc Kalman.

In a clear allusion to the American tennis star, he captioned the image of the couple with “Serena.”

Why would he share Bella and her boyfriend’s photo, were the burning questions from his admirers in the comments section.

Bella and her boyfriend’s photo was removed by Kanye West two days after he shared the tweet.

In the meantime, Bella Hadid paid respect to Serena Williams by posting a selfie on Instagram.

She’s wearing the same t-shirt in her selfie that she did in Kanye’s post, which is interesting.