Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kanye West explains why he used Kris Jenner’s photo on Instagram

Kanye West explains why he used Kris Jenner’s photo on Instagram

Articles
Advertisement
Kanye West explains why he used Kris Jenner’s photo on Instagram

Kanye West explains why he used Kris Jenner’s photo on IG

Advertisement
  • Kanye chose Kris Jenner’s photo as his Instagram profile picture.
  • He said it was an effort to repair his relationship with his ex-family.
  • His ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her sisters unfollowed him on the app after he criticised Pete Davidson.
Advertisement

Kanye West gave an explanation for choosing Kris Jenner’s image as his Instagram profile picture.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the rapper said, “I posted Kris with thoughts of peace and respect. Let’s change the narrative.”

Kanye West explains why he posted Kris Jenners photo
Advertisement
Kanye West explains why he posted Kris Jenners photo

Kanye West is having trouble moving past Kim Kardashian. The American rapper made Kris Jenner’s photo his Instagram profile picture in an effort to repair his relationship with his ex-family. wife’s

The only clan member who continues to follow Kanye on the photo and video-sharing app is Kris.

After his ex-wife called him out for criticizing Pete Davidson on Instagram, Kim and her sisters unfollowed him.

After her divorce from Kanye, Kim began dating the Saturday Night Live comedian. She recently broke up with Pete, but she didn’t give any explanations.

Advertisement

Also Read

Kanye West hires “billionaire” celebrity divorce lawyer
Kanye West hires “billionaire” celebrity divorce lawyer

Kanye West hires "billionaire" celebrity divorce lawyer. Kanye West's lawyer for his...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story