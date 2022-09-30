Kanye West explains why he used Kris Jenner’s photo on IG

Kanye West is having trouble moving past Kim Kardashian. The American rapper made Kris Jenner’s photo his Instagram profile picture in an effort to repair his relationship with his ex-family. wife’s

The only clan member who continues to follow Kanye on the photo and video-sharing app is Kris.

After his ex-wife called him out for criticizing Pete Davidson on Instagram, Kim and her sisters unfollowed him.

After her divorce from Kanye, Kim began dating the Saturday Night Live comedian. She recently broke up with Pete, but she didn’t give any explanations.

