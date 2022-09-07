Kanye West expresses his love for his children in an emotional post





Kanye West expresses his love for his children in an emotional social media message.

On Wednesday, the 45-year-old rapper took to Instagram to share a snapshot of himself, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago 4, and Psalm 2, huddled together.

“Some things are bigger than money My kids have no idea what daddy has gone through this past few days alone to secure the brand that will one day be handed down to them God Willing These future leaders will never back down be stolen from and forced to compromise who they are for the check,” the Donda rapper affectionately captioned alongside the post.

Kanye’s feud with Adidas began when he accused the company of ripping off YEEZY slides by releasing their own Adilette 22 slide sandals.

