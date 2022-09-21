Kanye West happy to assist Kim Kardashian in her new home

The rapper has offered to help his former wife set up and renovate the house.

Kardashian wants to be totally hands on with decorating and everything.

The purchase truly shows unity, and the house is pretty much perfect as is, a source said.

Kanye West is pleased for his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian after she purchased a $70 million beach estate in Malibu close to his home, according to reports.

According to a Hollywood Life article, the rapper has promised to assist his ex-wife set up and refurbish the residence.

An insider told the newspaper, “Kanye has offered to help Kim renovate but she feels like handling things on her own.”

“As much as she appreciates the gesture, she’d prefer to handle this alone.”

“Other than the house next door to her Hidden Hills property, this is the first home she’s purchased on her own since the split and she wants to be totally hands on with decorating and everything.

The source added, “Kanye is happy for Kim that she also found a place in Malibu,” the source said of the Praise God singer, who has a property close-by Kardashian’s new home.

“There’s still enough privacy and distance between them that it would never be an issue of too close for comfort.”

The site added that the reason the founder of Skims “consulted” West before purchasing the home was so that co-parenting their four children would be simpler if they lived close by.

“Kanye and Kim have been able to meet in the middle lately when it comes to decisions about their kids, and this has made things so much easier.

“Most important to them is that their children know how much they are loved by both parents. This purchase truly shows unity, and the house is pretty much perfect as is,” the person said.

