Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Kanye West has admitted to having a strange porn addiction

Kanye West has admitted to having a strange porn addiction

Articles
Advertisement
Kanye West has admitted to having a strange porn addiction

Kanye West has admitted to having a strange porn addiction

Advertisement
  • Kanye West admits to a strange porn obsession in a social media post.
  • The rapper stated on Instagram that he enjoys watching x-rated movies.
  • In February 2021, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye. She was legally pronounced single by the end of that year.
Advertisement

Kanye West admits to a strange porn obsession in a social media post.

On Thursday, the Donda rapper stated on Instagram that he enjoys watching x-rated movies, a practise that led to the termination of his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

“Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago,” he continued.

Earlier in 2021, a source close to Kim revealed the reason she decided to end her marriage with Ye.

Kardashian “needed to end the marriage for the sake of her kids and her own sanity,” noting that, “Kim was really supportive of Kanye during his struggle with his mental health. But she knows she has to do the right thing for her kids.”

In February 2021, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye. She was legally pronounced single by the end of that year.

Advertisement

Also Read

Kanye West once again spread fake news, and this time it is Adidas CEO’s death
Kanye West once again spread fake news, and this time it is Adidas CEO’s death

In order to announce the 'death' of the CEO of a sportswear...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prajakta Koli talks about ring that she received from Karan Johar
Prajakta Koli talks about ring that she received from Karan Johar
Prince Harry has authority to stop release of his Netflix show's teaser?
Prince Harry has authority to stop release of his Netflix show's teaser?
Will Kajol work with Shah Rukh Khan again? Know here
Will Kajol work with Shah Rukh Khan again? Know here
Video of Khloe Kardashian working out in gym goes viral
Video of Khloe Kardashian working out in gym goes viral
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in Pakistan & specifications
Aryan Khan confirms he's a writer, not an actor
Aryan Khan confirms he's a writer, not an actor
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story