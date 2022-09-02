Kanye West has admitted to having a strange porn addiction

Kanye West admits to a strange porn obsession in a social media post.

The rapper stated on Instagram that he enjoys watching x-rated movies.

In February 2021, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye. She was legally pronounced single by the end of that year.

On Thursday, the Donda rapper stated on Instagram that he enjoys watching x-rated movies, a practise that led to the termination of his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

“Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago,” he continued.

Earlier in 2021, a source close to Kim revealed the reason she decided to end her marriage with Ye.

Kardashian “needed to end the marriage for the sake of her kids and her own sanity,” noting that, “Kim was really supportive of Kanye during his struggle with his mental health. But she knows she has to do the right thing for her kids.”

