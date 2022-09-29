Kanye West hires “billionaire” celebrity divorce lawyer.

Kanye West’s lawyer for his divorce has changed again.

Robert Stephan Cohen has helped Melinda Gates and Chris Rock get divorced in the past.

The 45-year-old rapper has hired a lawyer from Hollywood who is known for working with billionaires in the United States.

“There’s the bad part, the destruction of a marriage. But the other side of this is we start people out and we give them a new life,” Cohen said in his 2021 Insider profile.

Lauding his services, Chris Rock praised Cohen back in the days for getting him through his ‘very tough’ time with Malaak Compton-Rock.

“Divorce lawyers are like doctors in a weird way,” the comedian, 57, said. “They need to have a good bedside manner. And Bob has a very good, soothing manner. Gets you through, lets you see the big picture. He explains the realities of the situation.”