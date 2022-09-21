Kanye West hits back at sellers trying to get his publishing

Kanye West responds to sellers who are attempting to grab his publishing 'behind his back'

Musician expressed his anger on Instagram Stories.

Draws parallels between his personal problems and those of Taylor Swift, who suffered a similar problem not long ago.

The musician, who goes by Ye, expressed his anger on Instagram Stories in a series of two posts that drew parallels between his personal problems and those of Taylor Swift, who suffered a similar problem not long ago.

The first post read, “Just like Taylor Swift my publishing is being put up for my sale without my knowledge” and ended with a brief “not for sale” claim. (sic)

The second most contained an iMessage screenshot where Kanye can be seen asking a contact “Can you ask Gee who is selling my publishing”.

Only to be answered with the words, “From Gee Fake news Of course every publisher wants to pitch there hardest to buy. Smh”. (sic)

Check it out Below:

