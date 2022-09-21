Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kanye West hits back at sellers trying to get his publishing

Kanye West hits back at sellers trying to get his publishing

Articles
Advertisement
Kanye West hits back at sellers trying to get his publishing

Kanye West hits back at sellers trying to get his publishing

Advertisement
  • Kanye West responds to sellers who are attempting to grab his publishing ‘behind his back’
  • Musician expressed his anger on Instagram Stories.
  • Draws parallels between his personal problems and those of Taylor Swift, who suffered a similar problem not long ago.
Advertisement

Kanye West responds to’sellers’ who are attempting to grab his publishing ‘behind his back’ with a social media smack back.

The musician, who goes by Ye, expressed his anger on Instagram Stories in a series of two posts that drew parallels between his personal problems and those of Taylor Swift, who suffered a similar problem not long ago.

The first post read, “Just like Taylor Swift my publishing is being put up for my sale without my knowledge” and ended with a brief “not for sale” claim. (sic)

The second most contained an iMessage screenshot where Kanye can be seen asking a contact “Can you ask Gee who is selling my publishing”.

Only to be answered with the words, “From Gee Fake news Of course every publisher wants to pitch there hardest to buy. Smh”. (sic)

Check it out Below:

Advertisement
Kanye West compares getting ‘rug pulled from under’ to Taylor Swift
Kanye West compares getting ‘rug pulled from under’ to Taylor Swift
Advertisement

Also Read

Kanye West shares Yeezy limitations onto his main Instagram page
Kanye West shares Yeezy limitations onto his main Instagram page

 Kanye West shared a 'summary of restrictions' letter he received. After he...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story