Kanye West lashes out at Kris Jenner

  • The rapper took to Instagram to criticise Kris for allowing ex-wife Kim Kardashian to perform a Playboy photo.
  • He wrote: “Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like [Kylie] and Kim do”
Kanye West has slammed Kardashian momager Kris Jenner for her parenting style.

On Thursday, the rapper took to Instagram to criticise Kris for allowing ex-wife Kim Kardashian to perform a Playboy photo.

“Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” he wrote, addressing Victoria Villarroel, Kylie Jenner’s former assistant.

The 44-year-old rapper alluded to the 2019 and 2007 Playboy magazine covers, which featured Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, respectively.

Kanye West warns Kris Jenner North wont have r-rated tape like Kim Kardashian

Responding to Ye’s distasteful tweets, Kris sent a message to the rapper through daughter Kim.

“I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end,” read the screenshot shared by Ye.

 “Y’all don’t have so so over my black children and where they go to school,” he responded. “They will not do playboy and sex tapes.”

Rapper Kanye West announce death of sportswear brand’s CEO
Rapper Kanye West announce death of sportswear brand’s CEO

Rapper Kanye West announce the death of the sportswear brand's CEO. Celebrity...

