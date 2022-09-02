Kanye West latest activities are scaring off Kim Kardashian

Fans have been expecting a reunion of Kim with Kanye.

She was spotted in a photoshoot posing with spectacles made by Kanye’s company.

Kanye made fun of Kim and Pete’s relationship.

Kim Kardashian’s followers have been yearning for a reconciliation with her ex-husband Kanye West ever since she split from Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson.

Soon after her breakup with Pete, she also posed for photos while sporting spectacles made by Kanye’s company, giving the impression that a reunion was imminent.

Kim Kardashian might be put off by Kanye’s return to Instagram and his propensity to publicly resolve issues that could be resolved discreetly.

When he posted everything to Instagram and then threatened the SNL actor, Kanye made fun of Kim and Pete’s relationship.

When his ex-wife, Kim, texted him asking him not to criticise Pete on Instagram, the rapper shared Kim’s message for millions of people to read. He had been pleading with Kim not to leave him.

Maybe that’s when Kim made the decision to stop following him.

