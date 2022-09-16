Kanye West officially ends his Yeezy contract with Gap

Kanye West has officially ended his Yeezy contract with Gap.

The rapper claims that the retail giant failed to deliver on promises.

Gap CEO Mark Breitbard refuted the rapper’s claims in an email

The rapper had previously threatened to walk away from the agreement because of his dispute with Adidas, which has been working with Ye’s fashion line for ten years.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the legal counsel for the author of the hit song “Praise God” informed Gap in writing of the end of their relationship and claimed that Gap had broken their contract.

Gap “was required to sell 40% of the Yeezy Gap assortment in brick-and-mortar retail stores during the third and fourth quarters of 2021” and declined to do so, the memo read.

It went on to add that the retailer promised “to open as many as five retail stores dedicated to showcasing Yeezy Gap products by July 31, 2023,” but no such measures were taken.

The president and CEO of Gap Brands, Mark Breitbard, acknowledged the partnership had ended in an email obtained by a magazine but refuted the rapper’s claims.

