Kanye West once again spread fake news, and this time it is Adidas CEO’s death

Kanye West – AFP

In order to announce the ‘death’ of the CEO of a sportswear company, American rapper Kanye West once again fabricated a phoney newspaper front page.

The 45-year-old celebrity continues to shock the world as seen by the posting and subsequent deletion of a phoney New York Times article that stated Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted had ‘died’ at the age of 60.

Just a few weeks before, after Adidas introduced their Adilette slides, he criticised Kasper for “blatantly mimicking” his Yeezy slides.

Kim Kardashian’s ex wrote the caption: ‘I’m not here to be liked I’d you don’t like it leave.’

Kasper, who began working for Adidas in 2016, reportedly received word this week that he would be departing the business in 2023.

He later reposted it and put a new caption: ‘God loves Us;’ it is still up on his Instagram page.

Early in August, Kanye published another fictitious NY Times front page declaring the breakup of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s romance.

Kanye West won’t face charges after altercation in Los Angeles
Kanye West will not face charges for reportedly assaulting a man in...

