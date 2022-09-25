Kanye West shares Kim Kardashian’s picture on his IG story

Kanye West reveals about the co-parenting with Kim Kardashian
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian talked about their children in an interview...
Kanye West uploaded a photo of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, to his Instagram stories.
Although the rapper didn’t include a remark, he uploaded the picture along with a mysterious message that seemed to imply that the model wasn’t ready to start dating him again.
“If the phones rings more than three times they don’t wanna talk to you,” he said.
Kim Kardashian started dating Pete Davidson after divorcing Kanye. She recently split from the SNL comedian and has yet to reveal what led to their break-up.
