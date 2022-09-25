Kanye West shares Kim Kardashian’s picture on his IG story

Kanye West uploaded a picture of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, to his Instagram stories.

He also included a mysterious message that seemed to imply she wasn’t ready to start dating him again.

She started dating Pete Davidson after divorcing West last year.

Advertisement

Kanye West uploaded a photo of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, to his Instagram stories.

Although the rapper didn’t include a remark, he uploaded the picture along with a mysterious message that seemed to imply that the model wasn’t ready to start dating him again.

“If the phones rings more than three times they don’t wanna talk to you,” he said.

Kim Kardashian started dating Pete Davidson after divorcing Kanye. She recently split from the SNL comedian and has yet to reveal what led to their break-up.

Advertisement