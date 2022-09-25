Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kanye West shares Kim Kardashian’s picture on his IG story

Kanye West shares Kim Kardashian’s picture on his IG story

Articles
Advertisement
Kanye West shares Kim Kardashian’s picture on his IG story

Kanye West shares Kim Kardashian’s picture on his IG story

Advertisement
  • Kanye West uploaded a picture of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, to his Instagram stories.
  • He also included a mysterious message that seemed to imply she wasn’t ready to start dating him again.
  • She started dating Pete Davidson after divorcing West last year.
Advertisement

Kanye West uploaded a photo of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, to his Instagram stories.

Although the rapper didn’t include a remark, he uploaded the picture along with a mysterious message that seemed to imply that the model wasn’t ready to start dating him again.

Kanye Wests shares Kim Kardashians picture with a cryptic message

“If the phones rings more than three times they don’t wanna talk to you,” he said.

Kanye Wests shares Kim Kardashians picture with a cryptic message

Kim Kardashian started dating Pete Davidson after divorcing Kanye. She recently split from the SNL comedian and has yet to reveal what led to their break-up.

Advertisement

Also Read

Kanye West reveals about the co-parenting with Kim Kardashian
Kanye West reveals about the co-parenting with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian talked about their children in an interview...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kanye West: When Olivia Munn pulled 'Kanye stunt' on Taylor Swift
Kanye West: When Olivia Munn pulled 'Kanye stunt' on Taylor Swift
Feroze Khan criticized for celebrating New Year
Feroze Khan criticized for celebrating New Year
Prince William, Kate Middleton alerted ahead of Harry's memoir release
Prince William, Kate Middleton alerted ahead of Harry's memoir release
T.J. Holmes fell in love with the co-host over a year ago
T.J. Holmes fell in love with the co-host over a year ago
Kiran Tabeir's new lovely pictures with Daughter
Kiran Tabeir's new lovely pictures with Daughter
Pakistani celebrities wishes for new year 2023
Pakistani celebrities wishes for new year 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story