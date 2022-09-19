Advertisement
Kanye West shares Yeezy limitations onto his main Instagram page

Kanye West shares Yeezy limitations onto his main Instagram page

Kanye West shares Yeezy limitations onto his main Instagram page

Kanye West shares Yeezy limitations onto his main Instagram page

  •  Kanye West shared a ‘summary of restrictions’ letter he received.
  • After he sent a formal notice of his contract termination with Gap.
  • The letter stated that he was ‘restricted’ from using his Yeezy trademark.
Leading rapper Kanye West took a moment on Sunday to reveal a “summary of restrictions” letter that he had received after giving Gap a formal notice that his contract was being terminated.

Ye, the 45-year-old frontman of the band Heartless, also acknowledged that he had no plans to continue his relationship with Adidas.

Ye said in the caption of his Instagram image, ‘Welp I guess the war’s not over,’ in response to the letter the Grammy winner got, which indicated that he was “restricted” from using his Yeezy logo or “other identifiable attributes” on numerous other products.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest)

‘Yeezy standalone activities under licensing and endorsement agreement with Adidas and strategic agreement with Gap,’ are subject to the limitations.

His lawyer informed the well-known business in a letter that Kanye’s connection with it had been terminated before he published the message to his 17.2 million Instagram followers, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Ye stated in a Bloomberg interview that he would be working on his clothing brand “alone.”

Social media users rushed to express their support for Kanye even though his Instagram profile simply has the letter and a list of the Gap Board of Directors’ names at the moment.

‘The war has just begun,’ one commentator typed, while another typed, ‘These next couple weeks are about to be interesting.’

