Kanye West spoke about co-parenting with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian share custody of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West, and the rapper recently opened up about how the couple handles the situation. Despite their disagreements, Kim and Kanye have always maintained that they prioritize what is best for their children. Kanye addressed the issue on the Alo Mind podcast.

After recently sharing a post about his Donda Academy and also calling out Kim for sending their kids to private schools over the same, the rapper spoke about the duo’s relationship as co-parents and also his social media posts and said, “You get to that point everyone wants to say ‘Oh, it’s mental health’ and everybody wants you to apologize a million times.”

He further added, “Everybody wants to have everyone so doped out, so controlled out, that you’re not allowed to even stand up for the things that you’re handing to your family. Your home is your original church. So, even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that can help, because that’s gonna go to the kids. She’s still gotta — basically 80 percent of the time — raise those children”, via a magazine

Previously, Kim stated that regardless of her relationship with Kanye after their divorce, she wants him to remain a part of their children’s life. Kardashian added that she wants her children to have mornings with their father as well as frequent school drop-offs. When discussing their post-divorce relationship, Kim stated that Kanye and her will “always be family.”

