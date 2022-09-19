Kapil Sharma plays frustrated delivery boy in Zwigato trailer

In the Zwigato trailer, comedian Kapil Sharma, known for his hilarious timing, is depicted in a totally different role.

In the Zwigato trailer, comedian Kapil Sharma, known for his hilarious timing, is depicted in a totally different role. On Monday, the movie’s trailer was made public after it recently made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami play the main characters in the Nandita Das-directed film.

On Monday, Kapil Sharma posted the trailer to his social media channels with the message, “After the successful world premiere at @TIFF_NET, Zwigato is all set to win hearts at @busanfilmfest. Here’s a sneak peek into the world of Zwigato, check out the International trailer here. The trailer showed him as a delivery boy struggling to provide a good life for his family.

The 1.39-minute long video began with Kapil carrying a stack of pizza boxes into a posh apartment and climbing the stairs after learning from a document that delivery workers are not permitted to use the elevator to discover a lone drunk man. The actor is portrayed as a devoted father of a daughter and a son who, despite his son’s sarcastic remarks, starts each day with optimism. In addition, he finds it difficult to spend time with his Shahana Goswami-portrayed wife.

Shahana starting working to support the family, which causes things to start growing increasingly difficult for them. A man rides up to Kapil on his bike and asks whether he may do deliveries on a bicycle, further illustrating the suffering of the working class. He says, “Or maybe he’s helpless, that’s why he’s a labourer,” after reading a brochure that stated, “He’s a laborer, that’s why he’s helpless.” As an order is canceled toward the conclusion, an irate Kapil slams his phone. He mentions to his wife that management expects him to pursue rewards, never voice dissatisfaction, and be a nice boy.

As per the official synopsis of Zwigato, “the film is about an ex-floor manager of a factory who loses his job during the pandemic. He then works as a food delivery rider, grappling with the world of ratings and incentives. To support the income, his homemaker wife begins to explore different work opportunities, with fear but also excitement of a new found independence. The film is about the relentlessness of life, but not without their shared moments of joy.”

The movie was shown in the festival’s Contemporary World Cinema section. The 27th Busan International Film Festival, which is slated to run from October 5 to 14 this year, will now host the film’s Asian Premiere.