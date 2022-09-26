Kapil Sharma sends Archana Puran Singh birthday wishes

Johnny Lever, Kapil Sharma and Bharti attend Raju Srivastava prayer meet
A prayer meeting was held in memory of comedian Raju Srivastava. Johnny...
Kapil Sharma wished actor Archana Puran Singh a happy 60th birthday via an Instagram post. He showed her a picture from the last photo shoot they did together. In 2019, Archana took over as a judge on the reality TV show The Kapil Sharma Show from Navjot Singh Sidhu. Kapil wore a white coat, a black shirt, and black pants in the picture. Archana wore a red top with a grey denim jacket and pants. Kapil sent her a lovely note on her special day.
Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kapil Sharma wrote for Archana, “Wish you a very happy birthday @archanapuransingh mam (cake, muffin and heart emojis) aap hamesha khush raho, tandrust raho,bhagwaan se yahi prarthna karte hain (Stay happy and healthy. I pray the same from the God for you).love you, always regards.”
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.