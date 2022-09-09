Karan Johar expresses excitement as Brahmastra releases

Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, is now available!

Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, is now available! Ayan Mukerji is the director of one of the most eagerly awaited movies of the year, which has been theatrically released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Additionally, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni play significant parts in Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva. In the Ranbir-Alia starrer, Shah Rukh Khan will also make a guest cameo and play the part of “Vanar Astra.”

Producer Karan Johar recently shared his delight about the film’s eventual release on social media. A behind-the-scenes photo of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji from the Brahmastra film was posted by the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director. It’s arrived! #Brahmastra, KJo said in the description of his Instagram story. Ayan is shown in front of Alia and Ranbir in the photo. They’re all seated on a little area of fake grass. Ayan posted it on his Instagram account for the first time in 2021.

In the meantime, the producers had a private screening on Thursday to which Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Shaheen Bhatt, her father, and director Mahesh Bhatt all came. Randeep Hooda, Shanaya Kapoor, and others also attended the occasion.

This is Ranbir and Ayan’s third joint project following Wake Up Sid (2009) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). While working together for the first time is Alia and Ayan. The development of Brahmastra took almost ten years, and five years were spent on production. It is one of the most costly Indian movies to date and is said to have cost over Rs 400 crore to make. The movie is meant to be the first instalment in a planned trilogy as part of its

