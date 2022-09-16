Karan Johar gets teary-eyed says ‘blessed’ to have kids

It is true that the relationships shared between a father and his children are one-of-a-kind and exceptional in their own right. Parents love their children unconditionally. It is fairly unusual for a father to become emotional when he learns of his children’s affection and respect. In one such instance, prominent filmmaker Karan Johar sobbed after seeing a performance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa showing KJo’s connection with his children.

While it is clear that prominent competitors Nia Sharma and Paras Kalnawat would sing in memory of their late fathers, Amruta Khanvilkar will perform in memory of her mother. However, it is Niti Taylor’s performance that will steal the show and leave judge Karan Johar in tears.

Niti and her choreographer Akash will play KJo’s twins Yash and Roohi in this scene. They will be observed behaving childishly in front of their ‘dadda.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Karan Johar welcomed Yash and Roohi through surrogacy in 2007, for the uninitiated.

The director recently opened out to indianexpress.com about embellishing his performance on the dancing reality programme to stress certain themes.

This year, the popular dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has a number of celebrities as contestants namely Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Paras Kalnawat, Faisal Shaikh, Zorawar Kalra, Gunjan Sinha, Gashmeer Mahajani, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Ali Asgar and Amruta Khanvilkar.

