Karan Johar opens up on Brahmastra 2

Fans have praised Brahmastra since its debut. This Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film smashed box-office records and moved fans. Fans anxiously await parts 2 and 3 of the film starring Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan. Many people have guessed who would play these roles. Karan Johar was recently seen in the city and inquired about the cast and project. Here’s KJo’s response.

Karan Johar made a spectacular entrance to a shoot today, and photographers snapped him. The photographers’ inquiries to the director have everyone wondering. When Brahmastra 2? Karan said, “Yes, yes” Who would play Dev, Paps asked? Karan said, “We won’t” KJo grinned when the photographers joked that they knew who Dev is but she didn’t.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji recently discussed Brahmastra 2 and 3. Ranbir Kapoor told India Today that the team wants to release two films soon. Ranbir: “The Astraverse is endlessly explorable.” Every Astra’s history and world might be a movie. Our team plans to shoot parts 2 and 3 together so they can be released on time. Ayan Mukerji said they plan to explore parts 2 and 3 soon. He said both films would be shot concurrently and the possibilities are unlimited.

