Karan Johar recalls having a sleepless night after screening

  • Brahmastra, a fantasy adventure movie with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the main roles, became one of Bollywood’s biggest hits after the pandemic.
  • The movie, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji, has gotten a lot of praise for its great main idea and amazing visuals.
  • Karan Johar said that the Ranbir Kapoor movie kept him up all night after he saw it.
Brahmastra, a fantasy adventure movie with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the main roles, became one of Bollywood’s biggest hits after the pandemic. The movie, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji, has gotten a lot of praise for its great main idea and amazing visuals. In a recent meeting with members of the media, director Ayan and producer Karan Johar talked about how they made Brahmastra and how they were able to pull off such a huge project. Karan Johar said that the Ranbir Kapoor movie kept him up all night after he saw it.

After Thursday’s showing of Brahmastra for fans, the producer received several responses. “There were some lovely messages. We were encouraged. Extreme messages made my blood pressure plummet. What if we made a massive mistake? I couldn’t inform Ayan or the team “KJo stated.

“Stress.” Film parent tension. This movie’s kids worry me. I slept poorly. I wasn’t crying; this was crucial. New world, harsh reactions. Karan Johar claimed the film underperformed.

Brahmastra’s forced romance and bad language annoyed audiences. Performances and vision impressed spectators. Dev will be released in December 2025. Shah Rukh Khan may have a spin-off soon.

Also Read

Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji have creative differences while filming Brahmastra
Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji have creative differences while filming Brahmastra

Brahmastra is Ayan Mukerji's third Bollywood movie as a director (after Wake...

