Karan Johar responds to a Twitteriti questioning Brahmastra’s logic

The film’s faulty logic has occasionally been questioned by both critics and viewers.

The movie’s producer, Karan Johar, responded to one of these critics on Sunday after they pointed out what they saw to be a plot hole in the movie.

Many claimed that if the movie had been better made, these clarifications would not have been required.

In one scene, the movie’s stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are attempting to locate a secret ashram that houses the Brahmansh secret organization. The persona of Nagarjuna, a member of that order, is helping them. Many have criticized a scene in which Anish Shetty, played by Nagarjuna, types the ashram’s address onto Google Maps. Referencing this, a Twitter user posted on Sunday afternoon, “Tell me how that Ashram is secret and the address of ashram is on Google maps? For this logic the movie has earned 300 crs? This is what Indian creativity is?”

In response to this tweet, Karan Johar said there was no logical problem because the address was for the location containing the ashram, which was a real-world location just like any other. “The Guru is living like any other person in the real world… no one knows he is the leader of the Brahmansh! That his is the house of the Astras… so his address with his name in the real world is of course on Google maps!”

Even though Karan rarely interacts with people on Twitter, many people were perplexed as to why he chose to respond to a random criticism of the movie online. Others counseled him to ignore everything. One person replied, “Movie team explaining/giving clarification to some random guy on twitter gives a false impression that Ayan failed to conceive properly what he imagined. Just ignore the negativity.” Another added, “Why do you even need to reply to these trolls? Nevertheless, #Bhramastra is a good movie and I hope lessons are learnt from some of the mistakes in the first part.”

However, not everyone was persuaded by the response. Many claimed that if the movie had been better made, these clarifications would not have been required. “If only we could make sense of all this ourselves DURING the movie,” summed up one Twitter user.

By its ninth day, Brahmastra has raked in 350 crore in worldwide gross receipts, surpassing The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to become this year’s highest-grossing Hindi movie. Before the film’s credits rolled, a sequel was teased, but neither a release date nor the whole cast have been made public.