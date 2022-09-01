Karan Johar says he prefers to turn a ‘blind eye towards negativity’

Karan Johar shares a clip of Vanarastra, fans cheer for SRK
Filmmaker Karan Johar experiences more abuse and vitriol on social media than is fair. The filmmaker, who is well known for his candid remarks, is frequently the target of individuals who are angry about nepotism in Bollywood. Karan claims that he has since learned to shut out the distracting noise in his life and concentrate only on the positive.
The filmmaker said, “I think that you have to turn a blind eye towards negativity in general. I think if you are positive from within, you will only attract positivity. However, if you start listening and reacting to negative things, it will only bring the same energy. And hence, I have shut it out of life.”
The director/producer continued by saying that it’s sometimes appropriate to be critical and call out wrongdoings. “I also believe that negativity should be justified. Jo galat hai (Whatever is wrong), it deserves to be told off but you cannot do it for no reason. Hence, I just choose to focus only on positivity,” he added.
