Karan Johar says he prefers to turn a ‘blind eye towards negativity’

  • Filmmaker Karan Johar experiences more abuse and vitriol on social media than is fair.
  • The filmmaker, who is well known for his candid remarks, is frequently the target of individuals who are angry about nepotism in Bollywood.
  • Karan claims that he has since learned to shut out the distracting noise in his life and concentrate only on the positive.
Filmmaker Karan Johar experiences more abuse and vitriol on social media than is fair. The filmmaker, who is well known for his candid remarks, is frequently the target of individuals who are angry about nepotism in Bollywood. Karan claims that he has since learned to shut out the distracting noise in his life and concentrate only on the positive.

Numerous discussions on nepotism and the status quo in Bollywood have taken place over the past few of years. And throughout these discussions, Karan Johar’s name inevitably comes up. For the same reason, requests to boycott his films have also been made. Additionally, the recent material of his discussion programme Koffee With Karan has drawn criticism. Recently, Karan talked about the unfavourable attention that has been focused on him.

The filmmaker said, “I think that you have to turn a blind eye towards negativity in general. I think if you are positive from within, you will only attract positivity. However, if you start listening and reacting to negative things, it will only bring the same energy. And hence, I have shut it out of life.”

The director/producer continued by saying that it’s sometimes appropriate to be critical and call out wrongdoings. “I also believe that negativity should be justified. Jo galat hai (Whatever is wrong), it deserves to be told off but you cannot do it for no reason. Hence, I just choose to focus only on positivity,” he added.

With his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan is making his directing debut after nearly seven years. On February 10, 2023, the movie, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, will be released in theatres. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Karan’s most recent feature-length film, was released in 2016. He has since directed episodes for two Netflix anthologies called Ghost Stories and Lust Stories.

