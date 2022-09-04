Karan Johar says he wants to join the youngsters, Gauri Khan react

Karan Johar views on Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra’s release
Recently, the second instalment of the OTT series Fabulous lives of Bollywood wives. With Gauri Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Seema Sajdeh was released.
In the episodes, Karan mentioned that he wants to join the group chat. Which includes Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Navya Naveli Nanda.
Reacting to the same, Gauri asked Karan whether he want to be on this group chat,” to which he replied, Yes. Gauri complained, “What is so great about them that we don’t have?” and Karan teased her by saying, “Been there, done that, bought a t-shirt, moved on. I want to hang with them.”
Further, Gauri added, “How dare you, Karan, dump us and be in this group chat? Not speaking a word on our group chat. Busy wanting to dump us, and go on that.”
Suhana is getting ready to make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s “The Archies,” while Ananya most recently appeared in Puri Jagannadh’s “Liger.” Ananya’s upcoming role is in “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.”
